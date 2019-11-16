Wildcard Jim Ka To out of WTCR Race of Macau

Jim Ka To is out of the WTCR Race of Macau weekend as a result of damage sustained to his Honda Civic Type R TCR in Friday qualifying.

The Hong Kong racer was the fastest of the wildcards in First Qualifying only for a collision with Robert Dahlgren in Second Qualifying to force his early exit.



Matteo Chiarcossi, Team Manager of KC Motorgroup said: "The impact with the barrier was quite severe; more than we had with Tiago's car in Ningbo. We need to replace the chassis, but that's not possible to do here in Macau."

