Wildcard Tomita calls on WTCR racer Vervisch for advice

Tomita has secured wildcard status for WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan from 25-27 October. While he has experience of Suzuka and the Audi RS 3 LMS, his knowledge of competing in the hugely competitive WTCR / OSCARO is zero, which prompted a chat with Vervisch when the Belgian was competing in the Suzuka 10 Hours during the summer.

“He gave me some advice on WTCR, both in terms of the car and how the sessions during a tight weekend schedule are used to maximum effect,” said Tokyo-based Tomita.

Ryuichiro Tomita will partner Tomita in a second Audi Team Hitotsuyama-run RS 3 LMS, while Jim Ka To is entered in a KC Motorgroup Honda Civic Type R TCR.

