The inclusion of two wildcards on the WTCR Race of Belgium entry has increased the number of drivers contesting the opening rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to an impressive 22.
1Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
7RTJack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**
8 RLuca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
9Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
11Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
12Santiago Urrutia (USA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
16R TGilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS
17TNathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
18Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
25 WLuca Filippi (ITA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Type R TCR
29Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
30Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
31TTom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
33 WDylan O'Keeffe (AUS) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR** (pictured)
55R TBence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
68Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
69TJean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
86Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
88Nicky Catsburg (NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
96Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motor,sport CUPRA Leon Competición
99TGábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición
100Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
R =Rookie Award contender;T =WTCR Trophy contender;W= WTCR wildcard
**The use of the Renault Mégane RS TCR in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is subject to the completion of all technical processes mandated by WSC, the organisation behind the TCR concept and trademark, including the issuing of the WTCR Technical Passport.
