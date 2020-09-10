The inclusion of two wildcards on the WTCR Race of Belgium entry has increased the number of drivers contesting the opening rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to an impressive 22.

1Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

7RTJack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**

8 RLuca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

9Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12Santiago Urrutia (USA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16R TGilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS

17TNathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

25 WLuca Filippi (ITA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Type R TCR

29Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

30Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

31TTom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

33 WDylan O'Keeffe (AUS) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR** (pictured)

55R TBence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

68Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69TJean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

86Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

88Nicky Catsburg (NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

96Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motor,sport CUPRA Leon Competición

99TGábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

R =Rookie Award contender;T =WTCR Trophy contender;W= WTCR wildcard



**The use of the Renault Mégane RS TCR in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is subject to the completion of all technical processes mandated by WSC, the organisation behind the TCR concept and trademark, including the issuing of the WTCR Technical Passport.