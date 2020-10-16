The Comtyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver ranks the 4.381-kilometre layout as one of the circuits he likes most, although he’s braced for two tough days ahead.



“This circuit is one of my favourites,” said Berthon, who won in the WTCR for the first time at the Slovakia Ring last weekend. “In the past I have always been lucky there but we’ll see. Because of our strong qualifying performance [in Slovakia] we will have more weight in Hungary and that will be a big disadvantage. Of course, we are expecting not to be as quick, but we will be working to minimise it.”



Berthon is fourth in the standings ahead of the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend after becoming the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver for scoring the most points of all in Slovakia. His team-mates Tom Coronel and Gilles Magnus are second and third in the title table respectively.