Muller and Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-mates Thed Björk and Yann Ehrlacher tested at the track earlier in the year and the data accumulated back then will be key to a strong result during the penultimate weekend of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.



“We had a good test at MotorLand Aragón earlier this year and that will be crucial as the circuit is new for almost everyone in the WTCR,” said Muller, the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion. “We need to keep delivering on a high level and I am confident that we can do so this weekend as well.”



Björk plans to use his MotorLand Aragón testing time as a form boost following two challenging events in Slovakia and Hungarian.



“I'm keen to bounce back after two tough weekends with a lot of issues,” said the Swede. “I've tested several times at Aragón previously and my goal is simple for the weekend, to fight for the very top.”



While Björk, Muller and Ehrlacher, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 22-point advantage after 10 rounds, have sampled the 5.345-kilometre layout in their Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs, the track is all-new for their team-mate Santiago Urrutia.



Yet despite his absence of circuit knowledge, the Uruguayan is ready to help his fellow Lynk & Co drivers this weekend.



"I'm ready for Aragón and it will be my home race as I live in Barcelona,” he said. “It will be an important weekend for us as we are nearing the end of the season. I want to move up in the championship as well, but the main goal is to help the team to maintain the overall points lead.”