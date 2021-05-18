Luca Engstler will be a double winner when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to his native Germany for next month’s eagerly anticipated 2021 season opener.

Engstler is contesting the ADAC TCR Germany series alongside his main programme in the WTCR in the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by his family team, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.



At Oschersleben last weekend, Engstler scored a victory double in a Hyundai Team Engstler-run i30 N TCR. Afterwards he said: “Of course I am very happy with this season opener. It was a very good start here and of course I also thank my team.”



WTCR Race of Germany takes place on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.



Photo:ADAC TCR Germany

