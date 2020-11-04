That’s the view of Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris’ Operations Manager, whose company builds the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR.









“We were confident that this moment would arrive this year, and I think that the fact it happened in a track new to everybody, gives greater value to the success,” said Cerruti, following Vernay's MotorLand Aragón triumph. “In one day, we have done a great technical work, and in my view, Jean-Karl has built half of his success in qualifying, perfectly finishing the job on Sunday. Without an unlucky contact in Race 2 that forced him to retire, we would have harvested more points.









“I am very proud of what we have achieved, if we think that at the beginning of the year, we were not planning to take part in the 2020 FIA WTCR. To obtain our third victory in the reference series for touring car racing is a great satisfaction for us and a fantastic reward for all the efforts made to be here."









Vernay said: “We can be happy and very proud of what we are doing, what we are achieving as a really small team. I was really focused [made a] good start, a really good start and then, I won’t say I had to control the race, but most of the job was done already.









“Santi [Urrutia] was very quick, pushing hard. But [I made] no big mistakes and used the advantage of my car where I knew I can make a gap.”