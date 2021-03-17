Since the Geely Group Motorsport-developed, Cyan Racing-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR took to the track for the 2019 season, all five drivers to have raced the car in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup have taken victories. Here’s a reminder of who and when.

Thed Björk (4 wins):Swede Björk will go down in history as the driver who scored the first victory in an FIA world series motor race driving a car from a Chinese manufacturer after he triumphed in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Morocco in April 2019. He took a win double at WTCR Race of Netherlands the following month and also topped the order in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Spain last season.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Morocco 2019Race 1, Race 3, WTCR Race of Netherlands 2019Race 3, WTCR Race of Spain 2020



Yann Ehrlacher (3 wins):After a winless 2019, Frenchman Ehrlacher took the honours in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Belgium last September and never looked back, adding victories in Germany (pictured) and Hungary on his way to the 2020 WTCR crown to become the youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner aged 24.



Race 2, WTCR Race of Belgium 2020Race 2, WTCR Race of Germany 2020Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary 2020



Yvan Muller (5 wins):Muller left it late to start winning in a Lynk & Co 03 TCR with a ‘home’ double triumph at WTCR Race of China followed by another brace at WTCR Race of Macau in 2019. His sole WTCR victory in 2020 – in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Aragón – will forever be remembered as the moment his nephew and team-mate Ehrlacher became King of WTCR.



Race 1, Race 3, WTCR Race of China 2019Race 1, Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau 2019Race 2, WTCR Race of Aragón 2020



Andy Priaulx (1 win):The three-time FIA World Touring Car champion took his one and only Lynk & Co-powered WTCR victory in the third final counter at WTCR Race of Macau, although he did come close on a number of occasions beforehand.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Macau 2019



Santiago Urrutia (1 win):Uruguayan ace Urrutia completed his first WTCR season by winning the final race of 2020, converting his DHL Pole Position into an impressive triumph at MotorLand Aragón.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Aragón 2020

