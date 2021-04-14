With the Hyundai Elantra N TCR being readied to front Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s attack on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2021, here’s a reminder of the five drivers who won in the series at the wheel of its all-conquering predecessor, the Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Thed Björk (4 wins):Björk did his i30 N winning for YMR in the first WTCR season back in 2018. His Race 3 triumph in Portugal was the stuff of legend after the Swede scrambled from his burning Hyundai in the aftermath of the multi-car collision on the streets of Vila Real in Race 1.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Germany 2018Race 3, WTCR Race of Portugal 2018Race 1, WTCR Race of China-Ningbo 2018Race 3, WTCR Race of China-Ningbo 2018



Nicky Catsburg (1 win, pictured):After completing the 2019 season without a podium in his i30 N TCR, Catsburg delivered the car’s sole 2020 WTCR victory – and the first for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team – with a fine display at the Slovakia Ring.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Slovakia 2020



Norbert Michelisz (6 wins):Michelisz’s stint with i30 N TCR power didn’t get off to the best of starts but everything came good at in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Slovakia in July 2018. He then took five wins in the South Korean machine on his way to becoming King of WTCR for 2019.



Race 3, WTCR Race of Slovakia 2018Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany 2019Race 1, WTCR Race of Portugal 2019Race 2, WTCR Race of China 2019Race 2, WTCR Race of Japan 2019Race 1, WTCR Race of Malaysia 2019



Yvan Muller (3 wins):Muller turned driver/team boss for the first WTCR season in 2018, running a brace of Hyundai i30 N TCRs for he and Thed Björk with ample assistance from Cyan Racing. Björk took four wins, Muller three and although Muller lost the inaugural Drivers’ title to Gabriele Tarquini by three points, YMR beat BRC to the Teams’ award.



Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany 2018Race 1, WTCR Race of Portugal 2018Race 2, WTCR Race of China-Ningbo 2018



Gabriele Tarquini (7 wins):Tarquini will go down in history as the driver who scored the first WTCR win for the i30 N TCR. In fact, the Italian’s triumph on the streets of Marrakech was the first of five in year one, which ended with Tarquini becoming the maiden King of WTCR. He claimed to more victories in 2019 as he helped BRC team-mate Norbert Michelisz succeed him.



Race 1, WTCR Race of Morocco 2018Race 3, WTCR Race of Morocco 2018Race 3, WTCR Race of Morocco 2018Race 2, WTCR Race of Slovakia 2018Race 3, WTCR Race of Japan 2018Race 2, WTCR Race of Morocco 2019Race 3, WTCR Race of Hungary 2019

