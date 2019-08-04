Winning weekend for WTCR racers

Three drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO have been keeping busy – and successful – during the ongoing summer break.

Tom Coronel bagged a podium brace in the TCR Europe event at Oschersleben in Germany this weekend in a Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Johan Kristofferson scored a class podium on the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Neste Rally Finland, while Jean-Karl Vernay won on his TCR Australia debut on Saturday, only for illness to prevent the Audi-powered racer challenging for more silverware on Sunday.



Swapping the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR he uses in WTCR / OSCARO for the German make’s Polo GTI R5, Kristoffersson admitted this third-place category finish had exceeded his expectations.



“To be on the podium [in Finland] in our first appearance is more than I ever expected – we are really delighted with third place,” said Kristoffersson. “We started well and kept improving over the weekend.”



Meanwhile, the part two of the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO season begins at the Ningbo International Speedpark in China from 13-15 September.



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

