Ma Qinghua was on top form when the TCR Asia season began at his home track last weekend, scoring a victory double for Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Racing.

Driving the same specification Lynk & Co 03 TCR Yann Ehrlacher used to become King of WTCR in 2020, Shanghai resident Ma beat team-mate Jason Zhang in both races at the Chinese Grand Prix venue.



"It's been a fantastic start to the season,” said Ma, the first driver from China to win an FIA World Touring Car Championship and WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race. “The car has had magnificent pace all weekend, and we showed the true potential of the car in both races. While there were few green flag laps in Race 1, it was great to lead a well-deserved 1-2-3 for the team. Race 2 was a lot of fun, fighting my way through the order – each battle got harder as we went forwards. I'd like to thank the Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Racing team for all the hard work this weekend, which has really paid off."



The Zhuzhou circuit in China hosts the second event of the TCR Asia season from June 11-13. Meanwhile, Ehrlacher will start his WTCR title defence on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5 alongside Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-mates Thed Björk, Yvan Mulller and Santiago Urrutia.

WTCR Honours shared in key battleground ahead of new WTCR season 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Tarquini ready to defend and attack in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:05