Wins will come for WTCR-bound CUPRA… but not all at once, says Puig

CUPRA Racing Director Jaime Puig has high hopes for the make’s all-new León TCR – but is keeping his expectations in check while the production and delivery phase is ongoing.

After the previous-generation CUPRA TCR landed a table-topping 70 wins across all TCR competitions in 2019, even more is expected from the replacement car in 2020.



But with an expanding order book to work through, deliveries will be made to customers in three batches, meaning not all cars will be available immediately.



“Not all customers will be able to have it from day one, because the units will be gradually delivered,” Puig explained. “We are working against the clock [and] we are talking with all customers to receive the car at the time that best suits their racing plans. I don't know if this year we can beat our own record of 70 wins, but I'm sure that when we have the new car on the track we will be ready to do so.”



Given the strong level of interest from customers, CUPRA Racing has worked hard to ensure the new will outshine its predecessor.



“It is brand new and has been completely redesigned,” said Puig. “There are few pieces taken from the previous model, because we must not forget that the basis of the new CUPRA is the new León that has just been launched. We have been testing in Spain, Portugal and Italy for the past few months and the feedback has been really good.



“Despite being a brand-new car, our principles remain intact: we use the largest number of standard or modified production parts, so that the price is competitive and the reliability is maximum. This is key in the CUPRA’s DNA, and thus we have managed to be highly competitive.”



The all-new CUPRA TCR will be eligible for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which fires back into life at WTCR Race of Hungary from 24-26 April.

