A brochure highlighting the work of several women in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has been published by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission to mark International Women’s Day.

here,Women of WTCRexplores the roles of women working in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and provides an insight into their career path and their determination to forge a successful profession in the sport.



Brought together with the help and support of the WTCR and promoter, Eurosport Events, the brochure discovers the many and varied roles available in the series.



It’s the latest brochure from the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and follows on fromYour Career in MotorsportandEngineer Your Career.



In support of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women, all these females are a symbol of this year’s International Women’s Day theme: Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.



FIA Women in Motorsport webinar reminder

At 18h00 CET, the FIA’s closing International Women’s Day webinar, which underlines the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission’s pledge to promote a more equal future for women, will take place on theFIA WIM Facebook page.



Joining the live webinar are Germany’s Michelle Halder, whose 2021 target is to become the first female driver to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Fiona Rees, the WTCR Teams’ Co-ordinator for promoter Eurosport Events, and the face of the WTCR, Presenter and Reporter Alexandra Legouix.



Follow this link to watch the webinar:

https://www.facebook.com/FIAWomenInMotorsport/live/



More information on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission: Available to downloadexplores the roles of women working in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and provides an insight into their career path and their determination to forge a successful profession in the sport.Brought together with the help and support of the WTCR and promoter, Eurosport Events, the brochure discovers the many and varied roles available in the series.It’s the latest brochure from the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and follows on fromandIn support of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women, all these females are a symbol of this year’s International Women’s Day theme: Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.FIA Women in Motorsport webinar reminderAt 18h00 CET, the FIA’s closing International Women’s Day webinar, which underlines the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission’s pledge to promote a more equal future for women, will take place on theJoining the live webinar are Germany’s Michelle Halder, whose 2021 target is to become the first female driver to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Fiona Rees, the WTCR Teams’ Co-ordinator for promoter Eurosport Events, and the face of the WTCR, Presenter and Reporter Alexandra Legouix.Follow this link to watch the webinar:More information on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission: https://www.fia.com/women-motorsport

WTCR WTCR celebrates International Women’s Day with Facebook Live session 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR HQ of top WTCR team Cyan Racing nominated for Swedish architecture prize 10 HOURS AGO