World champions unite as WTCR racer Priaulx joins forces with cycling hero Hoy

Andy Priaulx, a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, is preparing to join forces with Sir Chris Hoy, who has 11 world track cycling titles to his name, at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

Priaulx and Hoy, who has also won six gold medals at the Olympic Games, are car-sharing in the British GT Championship round at the famous Belgian track, while Priaulx’s son Sebastian will race a second Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4.



“This will be a great weekend for me as, for the first time, I shall be racing in the same team as my son, Sebastian,” said Priaulx, who forms part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “I am usually there on the sidelines spurring him on, as he is racing in the championship with Scott Maxwell, but this weekend I may be a little busier with my own driving. It is a real honour to be sharing the number 19 car with Chris and I can assure you we are going out there to be competitive.”



Andy Priaulx MBE’s world titlesFIA World Touring Car Championship: 2005, 2006, 2007



Sir Chris Hoy’s world cycling titles

Team sprint: 2002, 2005

One-kilometre time trial: 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007

Sprint: 2008

Keirin: 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012

