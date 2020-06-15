WTCR

World Touring Car legend Priaulx explains “heart-wrenching” decision to call time on WTCR adventure

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Andy Priaulx has described his decision to switch his focus away from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as “heart wrenching”.

The triple FIA World Touring Car champion had been expected to continue in the WTCR as part of the Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Performance line-up.

However, he has decided to step down to focus his on his son Sebastian’s promising career.

"It was a tough call, a really heart-wrenching decision,” said the 45-year-old from Guernsey. “But sometimes less is more and I had to make a decision to try and be successful in other ways outside of the car, helping my son Sebastian with his commitments in the US.

“It's not about retirement, but I didn't want to be in a position where I was not being able to fully commit [to] what Cyan Racing is doing.

“The plan is to keep racing and Sebastian needs a lot of time for me to give his career the opportunity that I had and that my father gave me at the beginning of my career. But the situation with the corona pandemic and Sebastian's US programme just made the situation impossible.

"I am really proud to have secured the first ever Chinese world title in motorsport with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing and I wish the team all the best. They have a really good shot at great results this year again and I hope that we will be back together somehow in the future."

Although he won’t be racing for real in the WTCR, Priaulx will continue to compete in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which began at a virtual Salzburgring yesterday (Sunday).

What's On

