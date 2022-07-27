The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s WTCR 100 Club has six members following WTCR Race of Italy.
Four drivers have started 100 WTCR races with two now on 101 starts. And here’s who they are:
Ad
Tom Coronel: 101 starts
WTCR
Berthon: Comtoyou WTCR podium double completely deserved
Esteban Guerrieri: 101 starts
Thed Björk: 100 starts
Yann Ehrlacher: 100 starts
Norbert Michelisz: 100 starts
Yvan Muller: 100 starts
The post WTCR 100 Club: How it stands appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Solo Huff’s WTCR Trophy advantage intact after tough Italian Job
WTCR
Michelisz keeps up strong WTCR scoring run
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad