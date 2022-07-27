The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s WTCR 100 Club has six members following WTCR Race of Italy.

Four drivers have started 100 WTCR races with two now on 101 starts. And here’s who they are:

Tom Coronel: 101 starts

Esteban Guerrieri: 101 starts

Thed Björk: 100 starts

Yann Ehrlacher: 100 starts

Norbert Michelisz: 100 starts

Yvan Muller: 100 starts

