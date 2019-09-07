WTCR 2019 the story so far: Rounds 1-3, Morocco

Thed Björk saved his best to last with an historic Race 3 victory at WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco – the first in an FIA world-level event by a Chinese manufacturer.

Driving a Lynk & Co 03 TCR developed by Geely Group Motorsport from China, Björk inherited P1 from team-mate Yvan Muller and resisted intense pressure from DHL pole-sitter Frédéric Vervisch to follow Esteban Guerrieri and Gabriele Tarquini as a winner on the streets of Marrakech.



Guerrieri triumphed in Race 1 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport with 2018 title winner Tarquini taking first place in Race 2 for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse.



Meanwhile, Björk and WTCR / OSCARO rookie Néstor Girolami, Guerrieri’s Honda-powered team-mate, joined the Argentine on the Race 1 podium, with Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport’s Jean-Karl Vernay and Yann Ehrlacher finishing second and third to Tarquini in Race 2.



Behind second-placed Vervisch in Race 3, PWR Racing CUPRA driver Mikel Azcona made it a WTCR / OSCARO debut weekend to remember, the TCR Europe champion from Spain claiming third place.



But it was Björk who left Morocco on top on the #ROADTOMALAYSIA, where the 2019 season concludes in December, with a five-point advantage over Guerrieri. ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport headed the Teams’ standings by 12 points in front of Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



Meanwhile, there were mixed emotions for home hero Mehdi Bennani. After posting two DNFs, the Moroccan hit back with P12 in Race 3 and the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



DHL Pole Position Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 winner:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 fastest lap:Attila Tassi (HUN) Honda Civic Type R TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 2:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 winner:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 3:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 3 winner: Thed Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Thed Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

The post WTCR 2019 the story so far: Rounds 1-3, Morocco appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.