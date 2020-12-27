1:The WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme, in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement, raised €100,000 in the fight against COVID-19 through donations from WTCR drivers and promoter Eurosport Events’ ‘€1 per killometre’ initiative.



2:Norbert Michelisz waited 271 days to begin the defence of this WTCR crown as a result of the delayed start to the 2020 season.



3:A total of 64 days passed between Free Practice 1 getting underway at WTCR Race of Belgium on September 12 and the chequered flag waving at the season-closing WTCR Race of Aragón on November 15.



4:Eleven drivers started the season-deciding WTCR Race of Aragón in title contention.



5:Yann Ehrlacher, who eventually came out on top, became the youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner in history aged 24. José María López and Andy Priaulx were both aged 31 when they triumphed, while Sebastian Vettel remains the youngest FIA world title winner aged 23.



6:Circuit Zolder was the shortest track on the 2020 WTCR schedule at 4.0 kilometres, while the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife was the longest at 25.378 kilometres.



7:Only the Nürburgring Nordschleife has more corners (64) than the 22-corner track layout used for WTCR Race of Aragón.



8:All WTCR drivers were equipped with Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres under a new agreement for the 2020 season.



9:Tom Coronel began 2020 aiming to make 500 touring car starts, a milestone he was able to achieve before the season was up.



10:No driver has won a WTCR race in Slovakia more than once with nine different winners since WTCR Race of Slovakia first took place in 2018.



11:The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition was the WTCR’s new Official Safety Car for 2020.



12:Of the 29 drivers who raced in WTCR in 2020, 13 were aged 25 or under with three of those teenagers.



13:Tom Coronel changed numbers from 50 in 2019 to 31 for 2020 to mark the number of seasons he’s been racing.



14:Mikel Azcona completed 34 overtakes at WTCR Race of Slovakia.



15:France with five enjoyed the highest representation of drivers at a single event, followed by Hungary on four and Argentina on three.



16:Seven different brands were represented on the WTCR grid in 2020.



17:FIA World Touring Car racing returned to Belgium for the first time since 2014 and to Spain for the first time since 2012 during the 2020 season.



18:Six drivers contested the new-for-2020 WTCR Rookie Award for drivers with experience of no more than two WTCR/WTCC events and aged 23 or under prior to 2020.



19:Meanwhile, the WTCR Trophy for independent racers, which was also new for 2020, attracted eight registrations.



20:Of the 11 drivers to win WTCR races in 2020, only Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri won more than once.