Cars:CUPRA’s Leon Competición and Renault’s Mégane RS TCR were on track in the WTCR for the first time.



Drivers:Nicolas Baert, Bence Boldizs, Josh Files, Luca Filippi, Nico Gruber, Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, Gilles Magnus, Dylan O’Keeffe, José Manuel Sapag, Santiago Urrutia and Jack Young all raced in the WTCR for the first time.



Format:For the first time a single qualifying session was scheduled at each event rather than two as previously.



Online:Esteban Guerrieri became the first WTCR driver to win an Esports WTCR race.



Podiums:Attila Tassi scored his first WTCR podium.



Pole positions:Yann Ehrlacher became the first WTCR title winner not to claim a DHL Pole Position.



Races:The WTCR visited Belgium and Spain for the first time, while Spain became the first country since China in 2018 to host the WTCR not once but twice.



Teams:Vuković Motorsport embarked on its first WTCR campaign.



Titles:The WTCR Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy were awarded for the first time.



Tyres:Goodyear became the WTCR’s official tyre supplier for the first time, providing its Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre.



Wins:Nathanaël Berthon, Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel and Santiago Urrutia all won in the WTCR for the first time.