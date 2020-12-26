Several records were set during the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. A summary appears below.
10:Esteban Guerrieri set a new record of WTCR wins, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver’s victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Aragón his 10thin the series.
24:Yann Ehrlacher became the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car title aged 24.
8m51.802s:Néstor Girolami’s capture of the DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of Germany was in a Nürburgring Nordschleife record-breaking time of 8m51.802s.
1m53.620s:Norbert Michelisz (pictured) bagged the TAG Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Hungary after the Hyundai-driving home hero clocked a new lap record of 1m53.620s.
3:Three teenagers, Nicolas Baert, Nico Gruber and Jack Young, raced in the WTCR in 2020. The previous record was two in 2018.
The post WTCR 2020 in records appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.