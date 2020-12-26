10:Esteban Guerrieri set a new record of WTCR wins, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver’s victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Aragón his 10thin the series.



24:Yann Ehrlacher became the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car title aged 24.



8m51.802s:Néstor Girolami’s capture of the DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of Germany was in a Nürburgring Nordschleife record-breaking time of 8m51.802s.



1m53.620s:Norbert Michelisz (pictured) bagged the TAG Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Hungary after the Hyundai-driving home hero clocked a new lap record of 1m53.620s.



3:Three teenagers, Nicolas Baert, Nico Gruber and Jack Young, raced in the WTCR in 2020. The previous record was two in 2018.