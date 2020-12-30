At the completion of each race weekend, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader hashtag promoted the title pacesetter.



In addition to carrying the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen trip on their car up until such time that they no longer topped the title order, the driver at the head of the standings after each event was handed the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow jacket to wear.



Inspired by professional cycling events such as the Tour de France, the first yellow jacket presentation in the WTCR was made to Yann Ehrlacher at WTCR Race of Belgium with the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver remaining in yellow until the end of the season.



Ehrlacher’s season in yellow



Post-WTCR Race of Belgium: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 7 points



Post-WTCR Race of Germany: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 31 points



Post-WTCR Race of Slovakia: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 21 points



Post-WTCR Race of Hungary: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 22 points



Post-WTCR Race of Spain: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 26 points



Post-WTCR Race of Aragòn: Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 39 points