WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is getting closer with the action due to begin at Salzburgring, Austria, from 12-13 September.

From today, FIAWTCR.com is taking a look at each driver line-up, starting with Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, winner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in 2019.



CYAN RACING LYNK & CO



#68 Yann Ehrlacher (France)

#100 Yvan Muller (France)



Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Mölndal, near Gothenburg, Sweden

Team Principal:Christian Dahl

Team Manager:Fredrik Wahlén

WTCR highlights:Winning WTCR Teams’ title in 2019



YANN EHRLACHER



Date of birth:4 July 1986

Nationality:French

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Ninth

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/09/20):

Starts:60

Wins:2

Poles:1

Fastest laps:3

Laps led:32

Points scored:426



Five facts:

Racing is in the blood…Ehrlacher’s uncle is none other than four-time World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller. His mother, Cathy, was a respected single-seater racer in her own right competing in Formula 3 and Formula 3000. She was pregnant with Yann when she won what turned out to be her last ever race.

Unconventional start:Skipping karts completely, Ehrlacher made his racing debut in a Mitjet event at Navarra in Spain aged 16 before he embarked on a two-year stint in the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Germany. But he was back driving Mitjets in 2014, winning the French championship with Yvan Muller Racing, no less.

Success continues:Title success in French Supertourisme followed before Ehrlacher joined the LMP3 ranks in the European Le Mans Series in 2016, driving a Ligier JS P3 for his uncle’s team and winning his class at Estoril.

Quick learner:Ehrlacher scored WTCC points on his second weekend in the championship in 2017 and was a winner eight races later, claiming a standout first place for RC Motorsport in Argentina. He scored two wins in WTCR 2018 and led the title standings after a highly impressive performance at WTCR Race of Netherlands. He joined Cyan Performance Lynk & Co for last season’s WTCR and starts 2020 as part of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co line-up alongside Yvan Muller.

Did you know?His father Yves played professional football for Strasbourg, Lens, Bastia and Mulhouse.



YVAN MULLER



Date of birth:16 August 1969

Nationality:French

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Third

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/09/20):

Starts:60

Wins:7

Poles:3

Fastest laps:1

Laps led:92

Points scored:634



Five facts:

Best of the best:With more titles (four), wins (48), poles (29), fastest laps (38) and laps led (571), Muller is the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car Championship history. And his record in WTCR is not bad either, with Muller battling for the title in both 2018 and 2019.

A family affair:Muller caught the racing bug when he watched his father competing in hillclimb events as a three-year-old. He then took up karting sat on his sister Cathy Muller’s lap. Her son and his nephew, Yann Ehrlacher, is his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate in WTCR.

Ice isnot always nice:After making it 10 titles in the Andros Trophy ice racing series, Muller was effectively banned for continuing in the series he’d dominated for many winters. What’s even more impressive is that Muller initially turned down the offer from his then team boss Hugues de Chaunac to try racing on ice, fearing that he wouldn’t be any good at it.

Mr Versatile:As well as being an accomplished circuit racer – he took the British F2 crown in 1992 and raced in International Formula 3000 the following season – Muller’s career has also taken him to the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Dakar Rally and the World Rally Championship, while his touring car career has included stints in France, Germany, Italy and the UK. Muller also runs his own team, Yvan Muller Racing, and played key role in Cyan Racing’s success in WTCC and WTCR, initially as an adviser before he got back behind the wheel in late 2017 having called time on his driving career at the end of the previous season.

Did you know?Had he not tried motorsport for size Muller admits he would have joined the family haulage business, meaning trucking’s loss was very much touring car racing’s gain.



