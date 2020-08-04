WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #2 BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse

-

Continuing its look at the confirmed WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup line-ups for 2020, FIAWTCR.com presents the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse attack ahead of the track action getting underway, as planned, at Salzburgring in Austria from 12/13 September.

BRC HYUNDAI N LUKOIL SQUADRA CORSE



#1 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary)

#30 Gabriele Tarquini (Italy)



Car:Hyundai i30 N TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Cherasco, Cuneo, Italy

CEO:Massimiliano Fissore

Team Principal:Gabriele Rizzo

Team Manager:Gabriele Palmitesta

WTCR highlights:Winning back-to-back WTCR Drivers’ titles



NORBERT MICHELISZ



Date of birth:8 August 1984

Nationality:Hungarian

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Firs

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:60

Wins:6

Poles:7

Fastest laps:4

Laps led:65

Points scored:618



Five facts:

From online to on track:Michelisz’s online racing exploits earned him a test in a Zengő Motorsport Renault Clio at the Hungaroring in 2005. Despite being a total rookie, he ended up 0.2s slower than established racer Gábor Wéber.

One-make maestro:That testing performance earned him a season in the Suzuki Swift Cup in his homeland in 2006. With a career in economics on hold he promptly took the title before adding the Renault Clio equivalent the following season.

New horizons:The SEAT León Eurocup was next and after securing the crown in 2009, he stepped up to the FIA World Touring Car Championship with Zengő Motorsport a guiding light.

Factory chance:After winning the WTCC Trophy for independent racers twice, Michelisz landed a factory Honda ride for 2016, which culminated in an outright title challenge one year later. He eventually finished runner-up to Thed Björk with three wins and three fastest laps. With Hyundai power, Michelisz became King of WTCR in 2019.

Did you know?Michelisz established his own racing team, M1RA, with Hungarian engineer Dávid Bári.



GABRIELE TARQUINI



Date of birth:2 March 1962

Nationality:Italian

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Eighth

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:59

Wins:7

Poles:2

Fastest laps:6

Laps led:99

Points scored:528



Five facts:

Touring car titan:Ex-F1 driver with 38 starts to his name, Tarquini has been a touring car titan for more than two decades. His technical prowess and a no-nonsense driving style are key attributes.

Euro-beater:After winning the British Touring Car Championship in 1994, Tarquini took the European series by storm, claiming six wins on his way to 2003 title joy.

World success:He became WTCC champion with SEAT in 2009. Although there would be no more WTCC titles, the Italian was a race winner in six of the seven seasons that followed and won the inaugural WTCR title in 2018 in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Test to be best:Legendary racer Tarquini played a key role in developing the Hyundai i30 N TCR into a winner after signing for the make as its development driver in 2017. He then made history in April 2018 when he won the first WTCR race, triumphing from the DHL Pole Position in Marrakech.

Did you know?Tarquini, known as Cinghio (wild pig) for his ultra-competitive approach behind the wheel, became infatuated, with motorsport from an early age. The family fuel station was located next door to a go-kart track and a five-year-old Gabriele became a regular visitor.



Visit FIAWTCR.com tomorrow to discover the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport line-up.

