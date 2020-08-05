WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

-

Part three of FIAWTCR.com’s focus on a confirmed driver line-up for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup takes a look at the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport challenge.

ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT



#29 Néstor Girolami (Argentina)

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)



Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Friedersdorf, Germany

Team Principal:René Münnich

Team Manager:Dominik Greiner

WTCR highlights:Winning 11 races in total, challenging for Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in 2019



NÉSTOR GIROLAMI



Date of birth:22/05/1989

Nationality:Argentine

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Seventh

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/09/20):

Starts:30

Wins:3

Poles:1

Fastest laps:1

Laps led:35

Points scored:225



Five facts:

Young gun:Girolami got his first go-kart aged three but cried when the engine was fired up. Aged four, in 1994, he was leading a race when he stopped to take a pee on the final lap.

Double champion:Girolami is a back-to-back winner of the highly prestigious Súper TC2000 touring car championship in Argentina, taking the crown in 2014 and again in 2015.

Honda homecoming:ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s decision to include Girolami in its 2019 WTCR line-up represented a kind of homecoming for the Argentine. He was Honda-powered between 2010 and 2011, while his WTCC debut in 2015 was in a NIKA International-run Civic.

Victorious for Volvo:After a highly competitive showing on a one-off outing for the Volvo Polestar WTCC team in 2016, Girolami was recruited for its 2017 WTCC attack. However, he looked to his homeland for his 2018 racing fix, competing for Peugeot in Súper TC2000 once more.

Did you know?Bebu loosely translates from Spanish to English as ‘Baby’ or, more accurately, 'the younger one'. His mother started calling him Bebu to differentiate him from his father, Néstor Sr, when it was time for dinner...



ESTEBAN GUERRIERI



Date of birth:19/01/1985

Nationality:Argentine

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Second

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/09/20)

Starts:60

Wins:6

Poles:2

Fastest laps:4

Laps led:88

Points scored:616



In good company:Moving to Europe in 2002 after success in karting and Formula Renault in Argentina, Guerrieri once raced Hamilton, Ricciardo and Vettel in Formula 3. He was also rapid in Formula 3000, World Series by Renault and Indy Lights before budget constraints hit.

Opportunity knocks:With opportunities to continue racing without a roof over his head limited, a switch to Argentine Súper 2000 via the Turismo Carretera series provided salvation in 2013

One-off wonder:Following domestic success, Guerrieri made his WTCC debut with a one-off appearance at home in 2016 and set the fastest lap of all during the Termas de Río Hondo weekend.

Dream start:Guerrieri began WTCC 2017 with victory in Marrakech for the privateer Campos team. He triumphed again at Ningbo before he was recruited by Honda to replace the injured Tiago Monteiro for the final three events of the season. He’s been a Honda Racing family member ever since, vying for the WTCR title in 2018 and 2019

Did you know?A younger Guerrieri asked to change schools so he could learn “English and computers”, something his idol Ayrton Senna once said all young drivers must do in a TV interview.



