WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

In the latest look at a confirmed driver line-up for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, FIAWTCR.com focuses on the drivers Cyan Performance Lynk & Co is counting in for on-track success this season.

CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO



#11 Thed Björk (Sweden)

#12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay)



Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Mölndal, near Gothenburg, Sweden

Team Principal:Christian Dahl

Team Manager:Fredrik Wahlén

WTCR highlights:Winning at WTCR Race of Macau with Andy Priaulx in 2019



THED BJÖRK



Date of birth:14/12/1980

Nationality:Swedish

WTCR 2019 finishing position:Fourth

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:6

Wins:7

Poles:7

Fastest laps:4

Laps led:79

Points scored:539



Five facts:

Brothers in arms:Born in the village of Vretstorp in Örebro County, Thed is the oldest of three brothers. Although his younger siblings have raced, only Thed has done so at a high level.

History-maker:Björk became Sweden’s first motor racing world champion, winning the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2017.

Variety is the spice of life:His varied career has included stints in Swedish F3, the Barber Dodge Pro Series in the USA, the FIA Sportscar Championship and the DTM. He also contested the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2002, finishing P15.

Early beginnings:Thed’s motorsport adventure began aged three when his father bought him a motorbike. He got two more wheels aged 11 when a go-kart was purchased.

Did you know?Björk cycled from the paddock to a waiting airport transfer for a flight back to Sweden in time for the birth of his son Thor following WTCC Race of Hungary in 2016.



SANTIAGO URRUTIA



Date of birth:30/08/1996

Nationality:Uruguayan

WTCR 2019 finishing position:N/A

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:0

Wins:0

Poles:0

Fastest laps:0

Laps led:0

Points scored:0



Five facts:

From two wheels to four:Urrutia has his grandfather to thank for getting him started when he bought him a motorbike to ride around the family farm in southwestern Uruguay. But after a “big crash” in motocross, his mother, a school teacher, took out a bank loan to buy her then five-year-old son a go-kart as a ‘safer’ alternative.

Karting against the best:In 2010, Urrutia entered the CIK-FIA World Cup in Portugal, where he came up against fellow young karters Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Occon and Max Verstappen.

In pursuit of a dream:Urrutia’s performance earned him the offer of a full-time drive for 2011 and a switch to Europe aged 14.

Lights, action:Following title joy in the US-based Pro Mazda Championship in 2015, Urrutia stepped up to Indy Lights and was twice runner-up.

Did you know?The youngest of two children − his sister is four years older and has recently qualified as a doctor – ‘Santi’ graduates to WTCR as the TCR Europe Rookie of the Year via a four-way driver shootout.



Visit FIAWTCR.com tomorrow to discover the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up.

