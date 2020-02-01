WTCR 2020: Race of Germany refresher

The legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife will continue to host Germany’s round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020, providing drivers and their cars with the ultimate test. Here’s a reminder of the key details.

When:20-23 May 2020

Where:Nürburg, Germany

Track length:25.378 kilometres



Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

8m55.085s (170.7kph), 11/05/18

WTCR race lap record:Frédéric Vervisch (Audi RS 3 LMS)

8m59.076s (169.4kph), 12/05/18



In 100 words...Germany’s WTCR host venue offers a challenge like no other with its daunting 25.378-kilometre lap, 64 heart-stopping corners and changeable Eifel mountains weather. Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC Zurich 24h Rennen weekend. The WTCR took over in 2018 and delivered even more action with Yvan Muller, Esteban Guerrieri and Thed Björk sharing the wins. Guerrieri was a winner again in 2019 along Johan Kristoffersson and home hero Benjamin Leuchter.



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR



Time zone:GMT +2 hours

Fly to:Köln Bonn (97 kilometres)

Stay:Nürburg or surrounding towns and villages

