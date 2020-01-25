WTCR 2020: Race of Hungary refresher

The Hungaroring continues to host the first event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s European season in late April. With excitement in the event building, here’s a short summary of what you need to know.

When:24-26 April 2020

Where:Hungaroring, near Budapest

Track length:4.381 kilometres



Race 1 distance:12 laps (52.572 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:12 laps (52.572 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:15 laps (65.715 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

1m52.176s (140.50kph), 28/04/18

WTCR race lap record:Yann Ehrlacher (Honda Civic Type R TCR)

1m54.129s (138.10kph), 29/04/18



In 100 words...Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986. Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015. Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR



Time zone:GMT +2 hours

Fly to:Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (42 kilometres)

Stay:Budapest

