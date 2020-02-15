WTCR 2020: Race of Portugal refresher

After the wide expanses of the Slovakia Ring, it’s off to the streets of Vila Real and Tiago Monteiro country for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers in June. Here are the main facts.

When:19-21 June

Where:Vila Real, Portugal

Track length:4.785 kilometres



Race 1 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:13 laps (62.205 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Attila Tassi (Honda Civic Type R TCR)

1m59.445s (144.30kph), 07/07/19

WTCR race lap record:

Mikel Azcona (CUPRA TCR)

2m02.360s (140.9kph), 07/07/19



In 100 words…. A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has taken place on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.785-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR

Race 3:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Mato Homola (SVK) PEUGEOT 308TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR



Time zone:GMT +1 hours

Fly to:Porto (101 kilometres)

Stay:Vila Real

