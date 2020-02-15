FIA WTCR
WTCR 2020: Race of Portugal refresher
After the wide expanses of the Slovakia Ring, it’s off to the streets of Vila Real and Tiago Monteiro country for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers in June. Here are the main facts.
When:19-21 June
Where:Vila Real, Portugal
Track length:4.785 kilometres
Race 1 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)
Race 3 distance:13 laps (62.205 kilometres)
WTCR qualifying lap record:
Attila Tassi (Honda Civic Type R TCR)
1m59.445s (144.30kph), 07/07/19
WTCR race lap record:
Mikel Azcona (CUPRA TCR)
2m02.360s (140.9kph), 07/07/19
In 100 words…. A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has taken place on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.785-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.
Recent winners:
2019:
Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR
Race 3:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR
2018:
Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Mato Homola (SVK) PEUGEOT 308TCR
Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Time zone:GMT +1 hours
Fly to:Porto (101 kilometres)
Stay:Vila Real
