WTCR 2020: Race of Slovakia refresher

The all-action Slovakia Ring continues as the third event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Here's a reminder of the key details.

When:5-7 June

Where:Orechová Potôň, Slovakia

Track length:5.922 kilometres



Race 1 distance:9 laps (53.114 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:9 laps (53.114 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:11 laps (64.958 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

2m09.312s (164.80kph), 14/07/18

WTCR race lap record:

Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

2m11.061s (162.60kph), 14/07/18



In 100 words.... Opened in 2010 and located 40 kilometres east of the capital Bratislava, Slovakia Ring hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship five times from 2012. Its challenging nature, speed variations, elevations and array of corner configurations makes it popular among drivers and fans with tens of thousands attending each season. Described by inaugural WTCR champion Gabriele Tarquini as “one of the best tracks in Europe”, the 200kph Turn 2 right-hander requires serious commitment. Néstor Girolami, Frédéric Vervisch and Ma Qing Hua were the winners in 2019. As in 2018, the event features action from the FIA European Truck Racing Championship.



Recent winners:

2019:

Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

2018:

Race 1:Pepe Oriola (ESP) CUPRA TCR

Race 2:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 3:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR



Time zone:GMT +2 hours

Fly to:Bratislava Airport (41 kilometres), Vienna International Airport (103 kilometres)

Stay:Bratislava (36 kilometres)

