WTCR 2020: Race of Spain refresher

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will visit Spain for the first time in 2020 when MotorLand Aragón hosts the action. Here’s some useful information.

When:3-5 July

Where:MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain

Track length:5.345 kilometres



Race 1 distance:10 laps (53.450 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:12 laps (64.140 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:

To be established

WTCR race lap record:

To be established



In 100 words…MotorLand Aragón, close to Alcañiz in the north east of the country, will host the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020. Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalope from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project being conceived. Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with renowned circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010, regularly attracting 100,000 fans.



Expert view by Mikel Azcona, a race winner for Spain in WTCR

“It’s really amazing that the WTCR will be coming to my country, my home. Aragon is one of the tracks I know really good. I started driving touring cars there, in a Renault Clio in 2011, so I know really good this track. It’s two hours from my house and I am really happy that I can say I am going to drive there for the next three years. Because it’s my country and my home track I really think we can do a good weekend there. It’s also somewhere that my family, friends and sponsors can come because it’s not complicated for them to visit. It’s a good venue and the atmosphere is always good. I drove a lot of races at Aragon in the Spanish championship. It’s really nice because it’s so big so you can have a lot of overtakes and different lines. You can see a lot of battles and it will be really fun for the spectators."



Time zone:GMT +2 hours

Fly to:Zaragoza (120 kilometres)

Stay:Alcañiz

