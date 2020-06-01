WTCR

WTCR 2020: Reasons to get excited

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
14 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

-

The brakes are due to come off the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Austria later this year. Here are just 10 of the many reasons to get excited.

1: New tracks on the calendar…
Adria International Raceway (Italy), MotorLand Aragón (Spain) and Salzburgring (Austria, pictured) are so far untried in the WTCR.

2: …and new countries too…
While Austria, Italy and Spain hosted FIA World Touring Car Championship races in the past, the WTCR has yet to visit either country.

3: …plus an untried layout
When, as scheduled, Adria hosts the season decider in November it will be on a newly expanded layout. It’s currently under construction and will almost double the current length.

4: A Goodyear is in store
The 2020 season marks the start of an exciting alliance between the FIA, Eurosport Events and Goodyear, the WTCR’s new official tyre supplier.

5: King of WTCR to race at home
With the Hungaroring back on the calendar, Norbert Michelisz will get the chance to race in front of his home fans as the King of WTCR following his 2019 title triumph.

6: New model on the grid
The new-for-2020 CUPRA Leon Competición is set to join the WTCR grid, the latest creation from the factory in Martorell.

7: Rookies recruited
Contenders for the new and exciting Rookie award are growing in number with Bence Boldizs joining Luca Engstler on the list of eligible drivers.

8: World’s toughest track awaits
The Nürburgring Nordschleife, ranked as the world’s toughest race track, will host WTCR Race of Germany for the third time.

9: Coronel works towards 500
Having switched to Audi power for 2020, his 31st season behind the wheel, Tom Coronel will be aiming for start number 500 in a touring car. The Comtoyou Racing driver currently has 484 starts to his name.

10: Uncle and nephew unite
Although they were kind of team-mates in 2019, Yvan Muller and his nephew Yann Ehrlacher will both compete under the same Cyan Racing Lynk & Co banner in 2020, making potentially the ultimate family team?

