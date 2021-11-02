The 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will be decided this month with four action-packed races over two weekends in store. Here’s a refresher.

13 and 14 of 16November 5-7Adria International Raceway3.745 kilometresRace 1: 14 laps (52.430 kilometres), Race 2: 17 laps (63.665 kilometres)After missing out on a WTCR appearance in 2020 due to delays readying the upgraded and longer layout, Adria International Raceway hosts the penultimate event of the 2021 season from November 5-7. It will mark FIA World Touring Car racing’s return to Italy, its spiritual home, for the first time since 2017 when Monza welcomed the WTCC. Adria, which comes complete with a covered paddock, is no stranger to staging international events having hosted the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2007. It’s located close to the Adriatic Sea, 100 kilometres north of Bologna and 60 kilometres south of Venice.Rounds 15 and 16, WTCR − FIA World Touring Car CupNovember 26-28Sochi Autodrom5.848 kilometresRace 1: 9 laps (52.632 kilometres), Race 2: 11 laps (64.328 kilometres)Based around the Sochi Olympic Park that was home to the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, Sochi Autodrom is a 5.848-kilometre permanent track which staged the first Russian Formula One Grand Prix in 2014. The work of architect Hermann Tilke, Sochi Autodrom has hosted the TCR International Series in the past and will bring WTCR racing to Russia for the first time as the setting of the 2021 season decider in late November. Current WTCR racers Jordi Gené, Attila Tassi and Jean-Karl Vernay have all raced in Sochi with Gené winning the first of two TCR International counters there in 2015.