With part two of the current WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season due to get underway at WTCR Race of Czech Republic next month, here’s a reminder of just some of what’s happened so far in 2021.
WTCR RACE OF GERMANY: MONTEIRO THE NORDSCHLEIFE WTCR SLIPSTREAM SUPERSTAR AS VERNAY EDGES ENGSTLER FOR GLORY
*Monteiro takes thrilling final-lap Race 1 victory for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport
*Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay scores first WTCR win for all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR
*Germany’s Engstler claims maiden podium and a FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title double victory
*Audi-powered Comtoyou drivers Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy wins
*First WTCR female racer Jessica Bäckman finishes Race 2 in the points
WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3
1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s
Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)
WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3
1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s
3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s
Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/history-repeating-as-girolami-hits-top-gear-again-on-the-nordschleife-for-wtcr-pole/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/monteiro-the-nordschleife-wtcr-slipstream-superstar-as-vernay-edges-engstler-for-glory/
WTCR RACE OF PORTUGAL: THE KING AND THE KID WIN BUT THERE’S HOME WTCR HEARTBREAK FOR MONTEIRO
*Epic Estoril serves up victories for 2020 title winner Ehrlacher and fellow young gun Tassi
*Having recently turned 22, Tassi is second youngest driver to triumph in WTCR
*Pride of Portugal Monteiro leading Race 2 until opening bonnet drops him back
*Vernay loses Goodyear #FollowTheLeader status then wins it back with Race 2 podium
*Muller and Urrutia complete Lynk & Co-powered Race 1 top three behind Ehrlacher
*Magnus scores a FIA WTCR Junior Driver/WTCR Trophy double
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s
Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3
1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)
2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s
3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s
Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)
Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/guerrieri-beats-home-hero-monteiro-to-portugal-wtcr-po/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/the-king-and-the-kid-win-but-theres-home-wtcr-heartbreak-for-monteiro/
WTCR RACE OF SPAIN: FIRST WTCR WIN FOR SECOND-GENERATION AUDI AS VERVISCH LEAVES ARAGÓN VICTORIOUS
*Tarquini and Vervisch back on form with first WTCR wins since 2019
*Maiden success for second-generation Audi, second victory for all-new Hyundai
*CUPRA-powered home hero Azcona second in Race 1
*Ambient temperatures exceed 30 degrees at MotorLand Aragón
*Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy victories, Magnus twice on top in FIA WTCR Junior
*Vernay keeps his blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader
WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3
1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s
3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s
Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3
1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)
2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s
3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s
Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/vervisch-on-wtcr-pole-with-aragon-golden-lap/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/first-wtcr-win-for-second-generation-audi-as-vervisch-leaves-aragon-victorious/
WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY: YOUNG WTCR STARS MAGNUS AND URRUTIA MAKE IT EIGHT WINNERS FROM EIGHT RACES
*Wide-open season continues with two action-packed counters at the Hungaroring
*Heartbreak as Race 1 damage prevents Huff from taking up Race 2 pole position
*Home hero Michelisz starts Race 2 at the front but is nudged out of lead fight at first turn
*Ehrlacher is new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after strong effort in Hungary
*Azcona, Ehrlacher and Vervisch also make podium visits during action-packed weekend
*Magnus takes an WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy double
*Vervisch wins TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s
3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s
Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3
1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)
2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s
3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s
Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/hungary-huff-brings-it-home-for-zengo-with-sensational-wtcr-pole/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/young-wtcr-stars-magnus-and-urrutia-make-it-eight-winners-from-eight-races/
Top 5 provisional standings after Round 8 of 16:
DRIVERS
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points
2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101
3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87
4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84
5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
TEAMS
1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points
2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174
3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166
4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139
5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
JUNIOR DRIVERS
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169
3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131
4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
WTCR TROPHY
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points
2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42
3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35
4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32
5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
Remaining races:
Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: October 9-10
Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuit Pau-Arnos**: October 16-17
Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway**: November 6-7
Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom: November 27-28
**Subject to issuing of FIA Grade 3 homologation certificate
*Monteiro takes thrilling final-lap Race 1 victory for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport
*Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay scores first WTCR win for all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR
*Germany’s Engstler claims maiden podium and a FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title double victory
*Audi-powered Comtoyou drivers Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy wins
*First WTCR female racer Jessica Bäckman finishes Race 2 in the points
WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3
1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s
Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)
WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3
1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s
3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s
Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/history-repeating-as-girolami-hits-top-gear-again-on-the-nordschleife-for-wtcr-pole/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/monteiro-the-nordschleife-wtcr-slipstream-superstar-as-vernay-edges-engstler-for-glory/
WTCR RACE OF PORTUGAL: THE KING AND THE KID WIN BUT THERE’S HOME WTCR HEARTBREAK FOR MONTEIRO
*Epic Estoril serves up victories for 2020 title winner Ehrlacher and fellow young gun Tassi
*Having recently turned 22, Tassi is second youngest driver to triumph in WTCR
*Pride of Portugal Monteiro leading Race 2 until opening bonnet drops him back
*Vernay loses Goodyear #FollowTheLeader status then wins it back with Race 2 podium
*Muller and Urrutia complete Lynk & Co-powered Race 1 top three behind Ehrlacher
*Magnus scores a FIA WTCR Junior Driver/WTCR Trophy double
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s
Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3
1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)
2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s
3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s
Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)
Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/guerrieri-beats-home-hero-monteiro-to-portugal-wtcr-po/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/the-king-and-the-kid-win-but-theres-home-wtcr-heartbreak-for-monteiro/
WTCR RACE OF SPAIN: FIRST WTCR WIN FOR SECOND-GENERATION AUDI AS VERVISCH LEAVES ARAGÓN VICTORIOUS
*Tarquini and Vervisch back on form with first WTCR wins since 2019
*Maiden success for second-generation Audi, second victory for all-new Hyundai
*CUPRA-powered home hero Azcona second in Race 1
*Ambient temperatures exceed 30 degrees at MotorLand Aragón
*Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy victories, Magnus twice on top in FIA WTCR Junior
*Vernay keeps his blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader
WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3
1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s
3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s
Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3
1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)
2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s
3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s
Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/vervisch-on-wtcr-pole-with-aragon-golden-lap/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/first-wtcr-win-for-second-generation-audi-as-vervisch-leaves-aragon-victorious/
WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY: YOUNG WTCR STARS MAGNUS AND URRUTIA MAKE IT EIGHT WINNERS FROM EIGHT RACES
*Wide-open season continues with two action-packed counters at the Hungaroring
*Heartbreak as Race 1 damage prevents Huff from taking up Race 2 pole position
*Home hero Michelisz starts Race 2 at the front but is nudged out of lead fight at first turn
*Ehrlacher is new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after strong effort in Hungary
*Azcona, Ehrlacher and Vervisch also make podium visits during action-packed weekend
*Magnus takes an WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy double
*Vervisch wins TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s
3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s
Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3
1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)
2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s
3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s
Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/hungary-huff-brings-it-home-for-zengo-with-sensational-wtcr-pole/
Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/young-wtcr-stars-magnus-and-urrutia-make-it-eight-winners-from-eight-races/
Top 5 provisional standings after Round 8 of 16:
DRIVERS
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points
2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101
3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87
4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84
5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
TEAMS
1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points
2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174
3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166
4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139
5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
JUNIOR DRIVERS
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169
3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131
4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
WTCR TROPHY
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points
2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42
3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35
4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32
5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
Remaining races:
Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: October 9-10
Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuit Pau-Arnos**: October 16-17
Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway**: November 6-7
Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom: November 27-28
**Subject to issuing of FIA Grade 3 homologation certificate
WTCR
WTCR ace Azcona closes on TCR Europe title
The post WTCR 2021: season so far appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Czech it out! Updated Autodrom Most WTCR timetable published
WTCR
WTCR: where siblings race!