With part two of the current WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season due to get underway at WTCR Race of Czech Republic next month, here’s a reminder of just some of what’s happened so far in 2021.

WTCR RACE OF GERMANY: MONTEIRO THE NORDSCHLEIFE WTCR SLIPSTREAM SUPERSTAR AS VERNAY EDGES ENGSTLER FOR GLORY



*Monteiro takes thrilling final-lap Race 1 victory for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport

*Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay scores first WTCR win for all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR

*Germany’s Engstler claims maiden podium and a FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title double victory

*Audi-powered Comtoyou drivers Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy wins

*First WTCR female racer Jessica Bäckman finishes Race 2 in the points



WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3

1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s

Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)



WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s

Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)

Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s



Qualifying report:



Race report:



WTCR RACE OF PORTUGAL: THE KING AND THE KID WIN BUT THERE’S HOME WTCR HEARTBREAK FOR MONTEIRO



*Epic Estoril serves up victories for 2020 title winner Ehrlacher and fellow young gun Tassi

*Having recently turned 22, Tassi is second youngest driver to triumph in WTCR

*Pride of Portugal Monteiro leading Race 2 until opening bonnet drops him back

*Vernay loses Goodyear #FollowTheLeader status then wins it back with Race 2 podium

*Muller and Urrutia complete Lynk & Co-powered Race 1 top three behind Ehrlacher

*Magnus scores a FIA WTCR Junior Driver/WTCR Trophy double



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s

Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3

1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s

3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s

Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)

Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



Qualifying report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/guerrieri-beats-home-hero-monteiro-to-portugal-wtcr-po/



Race report:



WTCR RACE OF SPAIN: FIRST WTCR WIN FOR SECOND-GENERATION AUDI AS VERVISCH LEAVES ARAGÓN VICTORIOUS



*Tarquini and Vervisch back on form with first WTCR wins since 2019

*Maiden success for second-generation Audi, second victory for all-new Hyundai

*CUPRA-powered home hero Azcona second in Race 1

*Ambient temperatures exceed 30 degrees at MotorLand Aragón

*Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy victories, Magnus twice on top in FIA WTCR Junior

*Vernay keeps his blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader



WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3

1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s

3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s

Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s

Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)

Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)



Qualifying report:



Race report:https://www.fiawtcr.com/press-release/first-wtcr-win-for-second-generation-audi-as-vervisch-leaves-aragon-victorious/



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY: YOUNG WTCR STARS MAGNUS AND URRUTIA MAKE IT EIGHT WINNERS FROM EIGHT RACES



*Wide-open season continues with two action-packed counters at the Hungaroring

*Heartbreak as Race 1 damage prevents Huff from taking up Race 2 pole position

*Home hero Michelisz starts Race 2 at the front but is nudged out of lead fight at first turn

*Ehrlacher is new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after strong effort in Hungary

*Azcona, Ehrlacher and Vervisch also make podium visits during action-packed weekend

*Magnus takes an WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy double

*Vervisch wins TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s

Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s

Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)

Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)



Qualifying report:



Race report:



Top 5 provisional standings after Round 8 of 16:



DRIVERS

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points

2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101

3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87

4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84

5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



TEAMS

1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points

2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174

3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166

4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139

5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



JUNIOR DRIVERS

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169

3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131

4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



WTCR TROPHY

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42

3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35

4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32

5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



Remaining races:

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: October 9-10

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuit Pau-Arnos**: October 16-17

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway**: November 6-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom: November 27-28

