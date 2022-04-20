Following the addition of WTCR Race of Italy and WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here’s a reminder of the dates for the eagerly anticipated fifth WTCR season.
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup 2022 updated calendar Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, May 7-8
Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28
Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, June 11-12
Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, June 25-26
Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, July 2-3
Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of Italy, Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, July 23-24
Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Anneau du Rhin, August 6-7
Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-9
Rounds 17 and 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6
Rounds 19 and 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 18-20
