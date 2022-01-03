The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to fire into life in April with the first of 20 planned races over a 10-event schedule. Here’s a reminder of what’s in store and when.

Making the Most of it (April 9-10)



Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most



Autodrom Most in Czech Republic is the season-opening venue following the WTCR’s successful maiden visit north of Prague last October.



It’s all-go in Pau (May 7-8)



Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville



FIA World Touring Car racing will be back on the streets of Pau for first time since 2009 with the revival of Grand Prix de Pau in France.



World’s toughest track awaits (May 26-28)



Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife



The 25.378-kilometre Nürburging Nordschleife is home to WTCR Race of Germany for the fifth straight season.



Hungary for WTCR (June 11-12)



Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring



Home of 2019 King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz, Hungary’s ever-popular event gets a new June date with Hungaroring hosting the action like always.



All-action in Aragón (June 25-26)



Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón



Established as a firm WTCR favourite following its first appearance in 2020, MotorLand Aragón stages the first part of a two-part Iberian double-header.



Keeping it Real (July 2-3)



Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real



Absent from the WTCR calendar for two seasons due to the pandemic, Vila Real’s iconic street track is host of WTCR Race of Portugal for a third time, one week after WTCR Race of Spain.



Racing to Russia (August 6-7)



Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom



With the inaugural WTCR VTB Race of Russia providing an epic climax to the 2021 season last November, a return to Sochi Autodrom is planned for this summer.



Keen on Korea (October 8-9)



Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium



Inje Speedium is gearing up to host the first WTCR Race of Korea in October as part of a hoped-for three-event tour of Asia, which is subject to confirmation.



China time (November 5-6)



Rounds 17 and 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark



Providing travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements allow, the WTCR will be back in China and back at Ningbo International Speedpark in November after two-year absence.



Magic Macau (November 18-20)



Rounds 19 and 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia



Macau’s magnificent Circuito da Guia returns to the WTCR calendar with the legendary street track due to host the season finale subject to travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements.



