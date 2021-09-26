WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner Mikel Azcona edged closer to a second TCR Europe title as Tom Coronel moved up to third in the standings with a podium double at Monza this weekend.

CUPRA-powered Azcona finished second to Franco Girolami in Race 1 but was demoted to fifth in Race 2 following a five-second penalty, having initially repeated his earlier performance.



But when Girolami was subsequently handed a 30-second penalty for a yellow flag infringement, the Argentine – younger brother of WTCR star Néstor Girolami – was demoted from first to 19th in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Girolami’s penalty promoted Azcona up to fourth behind new winner Mato Homola, a former WTCR frontrunner, with WTCR contender Tom Coronel inheriting second ahead of Jack Young, who impressed on a handful of WTCR appearances last season. Coronel had finished third in Race 1 in a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS.



Once dropped scores are applied, Azcona’s lead over Girolami is 60 points with two races remaining and 90 points still up for grabs.



Photo:TCR-series.com

WTCR Czech it out! Updated Autodrom Most WTCR timetable published YESTERDAY AT 04:07

WTCR WTCR: where siblings race! 24/09/2021 AT 10:02