Mikel Azcona heads to WTCR Race of Germany this week on a high following a podium finish in the latest TCR Europe round.

Azcona finished second in Race 2 at Circuit Paul Ricard in France yesterday (Sunday), a result that keeps him at the head of the standings in his CUPRA Leon Competición.



“I’m really happy because I was carrying 60 kilograms on the car and so it’s really difficult,” said Azcona, who finished sixth in Race 1.



Audi-powered Tom Coronel was also in action at Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the WTCR season opener on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5. The Dutchman placed ninth and sixth in the two races.

