A Nürburgring Nordschleife winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship and the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, it’s no surprise that Thed Björk is in “love” with the 25.378-kilometre track.
And that love grew stronger after Björk tested his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co on the legendary circuit last month.
“I love the Nürburgring, it’s one of my favourite places and it was so great to get the car out and drive and just see and feel what we could do better than last year,” Sweden’s 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion said. “We were struggling a bit last year on this track but this year felt better and we want to be fighting at the top.”
Of the parts of the Nordschleife that really make him tick, Björk says Tiergarten is the one for him.
“When you get to Schwalbenschwanz it’s not so far to go and you say to yourself ‘keep pushing, keep pushing’. And then comes my favourite part when you go into the compression at Tiergarten and you brake as late as you can, 260kph, and when you do that then you are done with your lap and hopefully it’s a good lap.”
