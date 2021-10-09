Thed Björk plans to spend his day off from WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup action at Autodrom Most by watching the 6 Hours of Most, the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Björk, who was seventh fastest in WTCR Qualifying aboard his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, is a “really big bike fan”. But while he can’t wait to watch the EWC season finale, he has no plans to try bike racing again, something he did in his native Sweden earlier in his career.



“I’m a really big fan of the bikes and I remember the really good events in Sweden when the supertouring cars were together with the superbikes doing a fantastic show for the people,” said Björk. “I’m a fan of that still and both contribute to the interest of the spectators.



“I won’t go back [to trying bike racing] because the last race I did I crashed and I want it to stay like that. When we were in Slovakia [together with EWC in 2019] the start of the race was really intense and it’s going to be interesting to see the start and feel the atmosphere of the bikes.”



Photo:FIMEWC.com

WTCR What’s happened so far at WTCR Race of Czech Republic 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Czech Republic qualifying 13 HOURS AGO