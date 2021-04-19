Tom Coronel revved up for the planned WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season opener on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5 with victory in the latest round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) on Saturday.

Teaming up with Swiss drivers Jasmin Preisig and Frédéric Yerly in a Max Kruse Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, Coronel celebrated an impressive SP3T class win in the four-hour event ahead of Andreas Gülden, Benjamin Leuchter and Matthias Wasel in the second Max Kruse Racing Golf.



“The race was amazing,” said Dutchman Coronel. “The team prepared the car really well and I had a good feeling from the start. I had a cool fight with Benny in which we overtook each other several times. The race result is of course great. Jasmin did a really great job. Frédéric then had to finish the whole thing and he did it really well.”



Coronel will drive a second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport in the 2021 WTCR, his 32ndseason of racing.



WTCR race winner Mikel Azcona placed sixth in the VT2 class within the NLS event with Luca Engtler and Jean-Karl Vernay finishing eighth.



Photo:Gruppe C Photography

