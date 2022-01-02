Having tamed The Beast, WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup ace Tom Coronel and twin brother Tim are looking to a new Century for an 8400-kilometre desert raid.





From today (January 2) until January 14, Tim and Tom Coronel are taking on the famous Dakar and more than 4000 kilometres of competitive action with Tim driving and Tom navigating.



“We have never been more ready for it than we are now,” Tom Coronel said ahead of yesterday’s Prologue around Jeddah. “It was a nice adventure with The Beast, but it was also a bit worn out. We have enough experience to be more competitive and the Century has that potential too. For Tim it was a bit more difficult because The Beast was his baby. I had to push a bit there; we do it together and so we had to approve it together. Tim is very happy with the car. We don’t have to think about it anymore and we didn’t have to worry about it. We did, however, pour a Coronel sauce over it and changed a number of things the way we like it.



“The shakedown was very good. Tim immediately had a good feeling with the car and immediately took off. I don't think we've been in such a good position at the start before. But forget about the top 10. I expect that we will be somewhere around the top 25 in the first few days and gradually move up. For Tim it will be the 15th Dakar, for me the 10th. With that experience and the new car, we hope to be able to take a shot at a final position somewhere between 15 and 20 in a particularly strong field.”



