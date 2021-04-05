Norbert Michelisz insists he “didn’t miss out on anything” after he was unable to defend his WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title over a full season.

The COVID-19 pandemic required a major restructuring to last season’s WTCR schedule with the calendar trimmed from the planned 10 to six events in Europe only.



But Michelisz, who became King of WTCR in 2019 driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for the BRC Racing Team, said he was “lucky” to go racing at all in 2020.



“All of us have to understand that we were in a very lucky position last year,” Michelisz said. “If you see what’s happening in the world, even now and what happened last year, you need to understand that, okay you can miss out on some races, but when you take a step back, we are among a few of the most lucky people in the world.



“We do what we love, what we always wanted to do, but there has to be some years when things are not coming our way. And when you consider the pandemic situation, I didn’t miss out on anything last year, I was in a very lucky position.”

