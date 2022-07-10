Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR, described the chance to co-drive Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 as an “amazing experience” on a day when he also got to drive one of the cars from the FIA World Rally Championship’s new hybrid era.

Michelisz took a break from his FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup duties at Circuit Zolder yesterday to swap places with Neuville, currently second in the WRC standings.









After Michelisz drove a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 with Neuville co-driving, it was Neuville’s turn to take over the Veloster N ETCR following expert advice from Michelisz. Michelisz climbed on board the i20 N Rally1 for a high-speed passenger ride alongside Neuville.









“I have been looking forward to this day ever since it was announced,” Michelisz said. “This was the first time for me in a rally car. Sitting next to Thierry was an amazing experience. The Hyundai i20 N Rally1 feels fantastic and with his advice you could get the feeling and build confidence.









“There is a big difference compared to the Veloster N ETCR; you can slide a bit more. You can feel the hybrid system working; it is unique. The power and acceleration that the car delivers are great.









“From the first moment, Thierry knew what to do in the Veloster N ETCR; he knew the reference points and his rhythm was just right. With these cars, it’s easy to underestimate the amount of speed you can carry into the corners. He was confident with the rear of the car. If he had five laps more, you would not realise it was a rally driver. I was impressed.”

