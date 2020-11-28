Monteiro, who has recently completed his second full season of WTCR action following his comeback from serious injury, stressed how vital it was that the role played by volunteers is not overlooked.



“This year has been very challenging for everyone but volunteers have made us appreciate all we have and it’s time to recognise the hard work the volunteers put into making what we do possible,” said Monteiro, who drove a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport in 2020. “And let’s not forget many people that play a role in organising motorsport have also played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. So, I would like to say a big thank you to all of you who volunteer.”



FIA Volunteers Weekend brings the global motorsport community together and gives thanks and support to those who make events possible.



The FIA is celebrating the efforts of motorsport volunteers and officials at championship events around the world in the fourth annual Volunteers Weekend, including the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Islas Canarias and the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.



As part of this weekend, the FIA is presenting a number of volunteers with awards that pay tribute to the essential role they play across a wide spectrum of motorsport disciplines for National Sporting Authorities (ASNs). To find out more go to:https://www.fia.com/2020-fia-volunteers-weekend-resource-page