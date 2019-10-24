WTCR ace Muller insists there’s no time for numbers

Yvan Muller might have moved to within 16 points of Norbert Michelisz in the race to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, but the Frenchman is adamant he won’t get distracted by numbers.

Muller, the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car history, moved into title contention with a DHL Pole Position and victory double at the previous event in China. He starts WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan one point behind second-placed driver Esteban Guerrieri.



“My experience from the past told me not to look after the points. I just do my job as best as I can and we will see at the end of the season where we are,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “It will be probably tough here [to do the same weekend as at Ningbo] but this circuit can suit our car because our car is a good car on every kind of circuit. The short circuit is maybe better for us with the power penalty we have is less a penalty. But anything can happen during the weekend.”



Free Practice 1 provides the first action on the Suzuka Circuit East Course from 08h30 local time on Friday.

