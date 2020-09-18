The 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season began six months later than planned in full accordance with Appendix S, the FIA’s COVID-19 code of conduct.



Muller, who finished second for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Race 2 at Circuit Zolder, said: “It’s a very special year and we have to stay cautious, to keep away from each other and to keep [wearing] the masks. And it reduces the risk if we clean our hands. If we all do the effort we will come to the end of this thing. But we have to keep the pressure on that.”