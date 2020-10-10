The Italian, who won the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018, ran wide at Turn 2 and was momentarily launched into the air, stopping shortly afterwards with damage to his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse-entered i30 N TCR.



“I was probably too optimistic, I've never tried this track with these tyres,” Tarquini said. “I lost front grip and went wide. I know [you can] get stuck in [the gravel trap], so I tried to get through but hit the end of it and tried to fly a little bit. The car has some damage to the front splitter and at the back. I was not sure if the engine was OK, so for safety reasons I stopped. I'm fine, I haven't hurt my back."