Hyundai Motorsport N duo Jean-Karl Vernay and Augusto Farfus were the star performers on the opening day of competitive PURE ETCR action at Race DK on the streets of Copenhagen yesterday.

A huge crowd of 15,000 fans flocked to the temporary Bellahøj Park circuit and were treated to some enthralling on-track action as the world’s first all-electric touring car series staged its inaugural street-track event.



After braving bad weather earlier in the day, they were not to be disappointed as they witnessed Vernay and Farfus, WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers present and past, go unbeaten through the opening two rounds of competition to reach the halfway point of Race DK on top of Pools A and B respectively.



Vernay benefitted from a red flag and restart at the beginning of his Round 1 Battle, sprinting off the line and into a lead he would not lose ahead of CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport’s Mattias Ekström and Romeo Ferraris-M1RA’s Luca Filippi.



He then beat Filippi’s team-mate Oli Webb – who had won the day’s opening Round 1 battle – in Round 2 to assert his dominance and reduce Ekström’s series lead from 22 points to 17.



Farfus repeated Vernay’s maximum score in Pool B, beating impressive rookie Philipp Eng in Round 2 as the pair put on a dynamic display; rubbing bodywork on several occasions as they threaded their way through the concrete-lined circuit.



Ekström, who won last time out in Spain, never recovered from a less-than-perfect getaway in Round 1, but made things right by beating team-mate Dániel Nagy in Round 2.



Earlier on Eng had caused a sensation by winning his debut PURE ETCR Battle; reaching the flag ahead of Hyundai’s Tom Chilton and CUPRA’s Vallelunga winner Mikel Azcona.



Luca Filippi beat his namesake John to score the remaining Pool A win in Round 2; the Italian having caused a red flag when he clipped and damaged the Starting Gate at the Round 1 getaway and tore off a piece of rear bodywork.



Azcona and Jordi Gené completed the list of winners on the day in Pool B Round 2 to ensure that all three competing manufacturers have a driver featuring in the top three of each pool at the halfway point of the action.



Jean-Karl Vernay, Hyundai Motorsport N, said:“It’s a perfect start to the weekend. It’s only five points gained on Mattias, but if I want to be King of the Weekend, I have to make sure I win all of my battles. We’re halfway through, but the big points are tomorrow, so it’s the most important day. The weather didn’t really affect the track once it was dry, but it was important to stay flexible and reactive if things did change.”



PURE ETCR’s Race DK continues today (Sunday).

