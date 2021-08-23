WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup aces Néstor Girolami and Norbert Michelisz have commented on their first corner clash at WTCR Race of Hungary yesterday.

The incident left home hero Michelisz spinning out of contention and led to Girolami picking up a five-second time penalty, which dropped him from a hard-earned second to fifth in the final order.



“To be honest, we had a very good start, this was the key thing of the race,” said Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Girolami, who had joined Michelisz on the second row of the grid In fourth position. “I even started a little bit better than Santi [Urrutia]. I move a little the line under braking, but just following Santi, I didn’t want to overtake him because I knew from the outside it was never working because you get a lot of wheelspin on the exit so I prefer to conserve P2. Unfortunately, there was this touch with Norbi, I’m really sorry for him. But you know when you are braking you are really, really, really at the limit. So, unfortunately for him, it was the end of the race.”



Michaelisz started third in the grid in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR and eventually finished P14 following the contact.



“It was a touch,” Michelisz said. “I think Néstor decided he wants to take the outside but I was already there. It was a very unfortunate touch that destroyed my race and I’m very disappointed with that. It was a bit difficult to understand from the inside. Sometimes these kind of things can happen but it was with him the second time this season because there was the thing in Estoril and then now. Unfortunately, I have to live with it but it’s a shame because it was a lot of points and we would have deserved more. I feel sorry for the fans and for myself as well. At the end it’s part of the game.”

