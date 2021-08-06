WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers Mikel Azcona, Jordi Gené and Jean-Karl Vernay will be action when Copenhagen hosts Race DK this weekend, the third event of season one of PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.

Following third place during the Vallelunga season-opener and victory at MotorLand Aragón last time out, CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport’s Mattias Ekström leads the Drivers’ standings with 146 points; 22 more than Hyundai Motorsport N racer Vernay.



Ekström and team-mate Mikel Azcona were unbeaten across Rounds 1 and 2 at each of the first two events and have picked up one event victory apiece, while Vernay and his fellow Hyundai Veloster N ETCR driver Augusto Farfus have both had one runner-up spot.



Now the battle for supremacy moves onto the Bellahøj Park temporary circuit as the showpiece series of the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix – moving the event into new territory as the ultra-innovative series, complete with Starting Gates and the most powerful touring cars ever created, joins a host of classic racing cars to show the advances in technology and point towards motorsport’s cleaner future.



The Danish capital was the scene of the official launch of the 2021 season last October as Farfus drove his Hyundai racer through the city’s streets and finished his run inside the Energy Station, where he announced Hyundai’s participation in the series.



Copenhagen aims to become the world’s first net-carbon-neutral capital city by 2025 and currently has more electrified vehicles per head than almost any other city in the world. Denmark, as a whole, has targeted having 775,000 all-electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

